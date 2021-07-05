https://noqreport.com/2021/07/05/angry-chuck-todd-scolds-americans-who-havent-been-vaccinated/

Democrats are very angry that so many of their fellow Americans have yet to obey Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci by doing their “patriotic duty” and some are lashing out, including NBC’s Chuck Todd.

With Sunday being the Fourth Of July and Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of the nation fully vaccinated proving to be mission impossible, the host of the network’s flagship “Meet The Press” melted down, scolding vaccine holdouts in a finger-wagging snit that would be beneath the dignity of a real journalist.

Todd, a partisan Democrat political hack who should serve as the poster boy for today’s dismal lack of media objectivity let his emotions get the best of him during a Thursday segment shaming the vaccine hesitant for spreading “misinformation” and accused them of being responsible for those whose deaths have been attributed to COVID, claiming that the unvaccinated are “the only people dying.”

His sad and pathetic plea for Americans to get “the jab” is a telling sign that all of the fearmongering over the “Delta variant” that the regime and its media Muppets have been spreading for the past month still isn’t moving […]

