https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/another-flip-flop-megalomaniac-fauci-now-says-vaccinated-people-still-need-wear-masks/

When all is said and done and the waters settle on the COVID pandemic, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be remembered as one of the greatest mass killers of our time.

Dr. Anthony Fauci flip-flopped and lied for over a year to the American public about the seriousness of the China Virus and his background funding the Chinese virology lab and the origins of the virus.

Dr. Fauci also lied to the American public about the success of the safe drug hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in treating the virus.

Hundreds of thousands of Americans died when HCQ was available but banned by Fauci and the CDC from COVID patients.

This weekend Dr. Fauci flip-flopped again on wearing face masks.

TRENDING: Marxist Democrat Rep. Cori Bush’s 4th of July Message: “This Land is Stolen and Black People Still Aren’t Free”

Fauci now says that healthy, vaccinated people must continue to wear facemasks for some reason.

But in his emails, Fauci says masks don’t work.

The Daily Mail reported:

Dr Anthony Fauci flip-flopped on the issue of mask-wearing yet again on Sunday when he said that fully-vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates should ‘go the extra step’ and cover their face. Fauci made the comment during an appearance on NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ when anchor Chuck Todd asked if Fauci – who’s fully vaccinated – would wear a mask in a city like Biloxi, Mississippi. The state of Mississippi has the lowest vaccination rate in the country with 34.3 percent of the population receiving only one dose. ‘I think there would be good reason to do that,’ Fauci said. ‘I mean, because as we’ve said so often, that vaccines are not, even as good as they are and highly effective, nothing is 100 percent. ‘And if you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step.’ It came just two days after Fauci told a White House press briefing that masks are not necessary at all for fully vaccinated people.

Fauci is a dangerous nutcase.

Have most Americans figured this out?

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9755187/Fauci-says-fully-vaccinated-people-wear-masks-areas-low-shot-rates.html

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

