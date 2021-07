https://www.oann.com/australias-new-south-wales-reports-18-new-local-covid-19-cases/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=australias-new-south-wales-reports-18-new-local-covid-19-cases

July 6, 2021

SYDNEY (Reuters) – New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported 18 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday as authorities battle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in the state capital Sydney.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 16 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Two cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

