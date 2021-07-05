https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/biden-busted-telling-lies-about-congressional-baseball-game/
Biden’s second Congressional baseball game would have been in 1974
Did he really hit a 368 foot shot?
No, he went 0-2 https://t.co/EXtET8orNx pic.twitter.com/TwUnAy1Zgg
— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 2, 2021
Glory Days are mostly invented for Joe…
Peak Biden story: POTUS is now regaling the LA Dodgers at the White House with a story about him at the second Congressional baseball game when he says hit the ball 368 ft off the right-centerfield wall. “My kids remember that,” he adds.
— Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) July 2, 2021
Now, if you want to believe that Joe Biden hit a “368 foot” single to center-right in the 1973 game, you can choose to believe that, but you clearly have never seen a Congressional baseball game pic.twitter.com/MyutBMofbM
— Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) July 2, 2021
DeSantis doesn’t need to lie about baseball