President Biden appeared to check his notes after being confronted by the press on whether Russia was behind a recent ransomware attack while he was shopping inside a store in Traverse City, Michigan, on Saturday.

“With the most recent hack by the Russians, would you say that this means – ” a reporter is heard asking about the attack that targeted Miami-based IT software management company Kaseya, before Biden interrupts her to say that they “don’t know” yet if it was the Russians.

“I’ll be in better shape to talk about it – hold on for one second,” Biden said, before taking a piece of paper out of his jacket and putting on a pair of glasses. He said he had just been “briefed” on the hack, but still appeared confused by the inquiry.

“A MEME come to life,” Twitchy called the clip that demonstrated Biden’s dependence on his notes.

Social media critics suggested that the scene again proved that Biden’s mental capacities are in decline, saying he was “confused” and that the clip was “embarrassing,” “pathetic” and “unbelievable.” “Absolute disaster,” another wrote. Others admitted feeling “sorry” for Biden.

Former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell added that it seemed like the press is doing its best to shield the public from Biden’s bumbling behavior. For instance, those on Biden’s tail in Michigan seemed most interested in the ice cream flavors he’d chosen.

“Americans are horrified by these weekly videos highlighting Biden’s mental state. DC reporters ignore these moments – but we see,” Grenell said. “And we see them protecting Biden.”

“It’s very subtle, but if you have a trained eye, a thorough understanding of the literature, and an academic background in media ecology, you can detect a slight difference in the way that the media covered the previous president and this one,” agreed Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway.

“A convenience store worker challenged Biden more than the WH press corps ever would,” added Twitchy writer Doug Powers.

DR. RONNY JACKSON CALLS ON BIDEN TO IMMEDIATELY UNDERGO COGNITIVE TEST TO ASSESS ‘MENTAL IMPAIRMENT’

In addition to appearing to struggle through scripts or talking points at multiple press conferences, Biden has been mocked for admitting that he would only be calling on reporters whose names were on the list provided to him by his team, such as he declared at the outset of his solo press conference in Geneva.

“I’ll take your questions, and as usual, folks, they gave me a list of the people I’m going to call on,” Biden told the media in attendance. Biden has also been known to snap at the press over the course of his political career, most recently, it seems, in regards to inquiries about Russia. At his Geneva press conference after meeting with Vladimir Putin, Biden raised his voice and pointed fingers at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after she suggested that he was confident the Russian leader may change his behavior following the summit.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior,” Biden responded. “What in the hell, what do you do all the time?”

On Friday, when Biden was asked about how tenuous the situation in Afghanistan will be as U.S. forces are withdrawn, he tried to silence the press on that matter, noting that he wasn’t going to answer anything more on that aspect of his foreign policy because it was the “holiday weekend.”

“I’m not going to answer any more … Look, it’s the Fourth of July,” Biden said. “I’m concerned that you guys are asking me questions that I’ll answer next week. But this is a holiday weekend, I’m going to celebrate it. There’s great things happening.”

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, the former White House physician for President Trump, has urged Biden to follow the lead of his predecessor and complete the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) – a 30-point exam that tests for memory impairment for age-related issues, including dementia and cognitive decline.

“I think he’s demonstrating every single day that there is something going on,” Jackson told Fox News on Saturday. He added: “You don’t need to be a physician to look at this behavior and see there’s something concerning happening.”

