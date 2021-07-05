https://theleoterrell.com/biden-admin-compares-current-economy-to-trumps-first-year/

Biden’s tax proposal would raise the top federal rate on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends from 20% to 39.6% for taxpayers with annual income over $1 million, reports CNBC. The Biden administration is targeting the richest Americans because they are often able to manipulate the tax system in their favor, said a White House official.

The proposed top federal tax rate of 39.6% on long-term capital gains and qualified dividends would make the U.S. the highest in the developed world. With average state taxes and a 3.8% federal surtax, the wealthiest people would pay almost 49% total, according to CNBC. Only Ireland has a higher top rate with 51% on dividends. But when it comes to capital gains, the U.S. would claim the highest top rate.

Some of the wealthiest individuals often receive income from capital income like interest, dividends and capital gains. A recent ProPublica report found Warren Buffett, Jeff Bezos, Michael Bloomberg and Elon Musk all pay little to no taxes compared with their wealth.

According to the Tax Foundation, “the top rate high-earning Americans pay on dividends and the sale of appreciated assets would jump to nearly 49%, when combining all federal and state taxes.”

CNBC notes the caveat to this analysis is that Biden’s suggested top U.S. rate would “apply to relatively few taxpayers each year” therefore “it’s difficult to compare tax burdens across countries due to extreme variation in certain details” when “other developed countries impose their top tax rate on a broader pool of people.”

Biden’s proposal “is part of a broader plan to raise taxes for households making more than $400,000 a year, to help fund domestic initiatives that largely benefit the low and middle class” states CNBC.

Senior policy analyst Garrett Watson at the Tax Foundation says the U.S. capital gains tax regime is progressive compared to other countries. However, U.S. states vary greatly in how they tax capital gains and dividends. CNBC reports:

For example, residents of Alaska, Florida, Nevada, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington state and Wyoming wouldn’t owe additional state tax on capital gains, according to the Tax Foundation.

Their top rate under Biden’s proposal would be 43.4% (which includes the 39.6% federal rate and the 3.8% net investment income tax). By comparison, California, New York, and New Jersey would have combined rates of more than 54% for the wealthiest residents.

