President Biden again today took credit for jobs that are returning after shutdowns during the pandemic, calling them “created” jobs:
.@POTUS: "We're seeing record job creation and record economic growth, the best in four decades and I might add, the best in the world. Today all across this nation, we can say with confidence, America is coming back together."
Biden and the Democrats really hope everybody believes their alternate reality:
Incentivizing the govt to shutdown the economy so you can open it back up and claim records.
Shameless but not unexpected. And speaking of jobs:
He literally cancelled jobs on day one. He is doing everything to keep people from getting back to work with his free check.
Right on cue, the Biden administration is being sued over the decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline:
TC Energy Corporation, the company that developed the Keystone XL pipeline project, is seeking to recover more than $15 billion in damages from the United States
Company behind Keystone XL seeks $15 billion in damages from US
Biden had no such issues with the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that helps out Putin, but he killed off many jobs in the U.S. and is now bragging about how many they’ve “created”? That sounds about right.