As we told you earlier, an op-ed published by the Daily Beast that took a hard swipe at Fox News caught the attention of Steve Krakauer for what was not mentioned or disclosed.

You really have to read this, from one of Rupert’s trusted lieutenants. https://t.co/nTszZ93j2m — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) July 5, 2021

Krakauer pointed out how the business relationship between the author and Rupert Murdoch was exaggerated, but CNN’s Brian Stelter nonetheless upgraded the author of that story from being a “trusted lieutenant” something else:

A compelling read by a Murdoch pen pal who has tried to get through to him: https://t.co/VoBf8EtR6C — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 5, 2021

Krakauer is once again among those pointing out some important reality checks:

This “Murdoch pen pal” is someone who hasn’t worked for Murdoch since 1997, and has given no indication or evidence – even in the article! – that he even has had a recent relationship with Murdoch. Only that he reached out to Murdoch and did not get a reply. https://t.co/NbdTWaY05I — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 5, 2021

“A Murdoch pen-pal” — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2021

The story is so much more compelling if no one thinks twice or asks questions. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 5, 2021

So much “journalism”!

The Fox-is-Poison mob — CNN, NPR, the Daily Beasties — is busy on the holiday. https://t.co/x8jV2aNeqy — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) July 5, 2021

Murdoch pen pal? What is this, the week after a 1995 summer camp? — Pro Democracy 🧢 (@rudedog224) July 5, 2021

He worded it that way to shade the fact that the guy hasn’t worked at Fox for over 24 years. Not exactly the insider story it appears to be. But it advances the narrative and that is always the most important thing to Stelter. — All these changes & still no edit button. Guh. (@daganash) July 5, 2021

