California Democrats have been telling their own constituents — and the whole country, really — that things are not ackshually as bad as they may seem.

Stores closing because of rampant shoplifting? Nothing to worry about. Just shop someplace else (or give shoplifting a go). Widespread homelessness? Hey, at least they’re unlikely to freeze to death.

Skyrocketing gas prices? Well, obviously that gasoline must be the best gasoline in the whole country:

Things are going well in California pic.twitter.com/BfjeYHHHMY — Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 5, 2021

Hot stuff!

$3.85 to $4.05 for REG in most places in California. — Agriculturalfootballer (@KarpetPilot) July 5, 2021

Lucky you! Haven’t seen anything that low in weeks — Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 5, 2021

Hey, man. Look on the bright side:

But they saved 16 cents on 4th of July BBQ so can’t complain. — DeeRody (@Dee_Rody) July 5, 2021

It’s true.

$4.31 avg in LA. This is Beverly Hills and the only gas station nearby. But you know that and this is a cheap dunk on California and its “over regulation,” amirite? — Intellectual Honesty Is My Love Language (@goldenrule108) July 5, 2021

It’s actually a pretty expensive dunk, pal:

That moment when touting $4.31 for a gallon a gas is thought to be a reprimand. pic.twitter.com/O16ALBSx8o — 2021 Opportunity Stocks Knock (@oldarmy1) July 5, 2021

$4.31 a gallon is nothing to brag about.

Smart to advertise ATM and Lotto with prices that high. Gas prices are high but we have a ATM, hopefully you can win the lotto to buy gas — Eric Sturrock (@EricSturrock) July 5, 2021

Winning the lottery is probably your best bet at this point.

California knows how to keep its poors at home. https://t.co/RSWWqGDY1o — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) July 5, 2021

California implements new strategy to prevent people from leaving the state. https://t.co/TbC02xbbvD — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) July 5, 2021

Can’t leave if you can’t afford to gas up your car!

