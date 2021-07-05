https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/05/california-may-have-stumbled-upon-a-new-strategy-to-prevent-people-from-leaving-the-state-photo/
California Democrats have been telling their own constituents — and the whole country, really — that things are not ackshually as bad as they may seem.
Stores closing because of rampant shoplifting? Nothing to worry about. Just shop someplace else (or give shoplifting a go). Widespread homelessness? Hey, at least they’re unlikely to freeze to death.
Skyrocketing gas prices? Well, obviously that gasoline must be the best gasoline in the whole country:
Things are going well in California pic.twitter.com/BfjeYHHHMY
— Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 5, 2021
Hot stuff!
$3.85 to $4.05 for REG in most places in California.
— Agriculturalfootballer (@KarpetPilot) July 5, 2021
Lucky you! Haven’t seen anything that low in weeks
— Billy Binion (@billybinion) July 5, 2021
Hey, man. Look on the bright side:
But they saved 16 cents on 4th of July BBQ so can’t complain.
— DeeRody (@Dee_Rody) July 5, 2021
$4.31 avg in LA.
This is Beverly Hills and the only gas station nearby.
But you know that and this is a cheap dunk on California and its “over regulation,” amirite?
— Intellectual Honesty Is My Love Language (@goldenrule108) July 5, 2021
It’s actually a pretty expensive dunk, pal:
That moment when touting $4.31 for a gallon a gas is thought to be a reprimand. pic.twitter.com/O16ALBSx8o
— 2021 Opportunity Stocks Knock (@oldarmy1) July 5, 2021
$4.31 a gallon is nothing to brag about.
Smart to advertise ATM and Lotto with prices that high.
Gas prices are high but we have a ATM, hopefully you can win the lotto to buy gas
— Eric Sturrock (@EricSturrock) July 5, 2021
Winning the lottery is probably your best bet at this point.
California knows how to keep its poors at home. https://t.co/RSWWqGDY1o
— John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) July 5, 2021
California implements new strategy to prevent people from leaving the state. https://t.co/TbC02xbbvD
— StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) July 5, 2021
Can’t leave if you can’t afford to gas up your car!