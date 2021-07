https://www.oann.com/chinas-xi-holds-video-call-with-counterparts-in-germany-france-state-media/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chinas-xi-holds-video-call-with-counterparts-in-germany-france-state-media

July 5, 2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s President Xi Jinping held a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The details of the meeting were not given in CCTV’s statement.

(Reporting by Colin Qian and Ryan Woo, Editing by Alison Williams)

