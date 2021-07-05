https://www.dailywire.com/news/chinese-state-media-publishes-three-stage-battle-plan-for-taiwan-invasion-as-president-xi-calls-for-complete-reunification

A state-controlled Chinese magazine published a three-stage plan demonstrating the Chinese invasion of Taiwan, according to various reports.

This report comes after China President Xi Jingping pledged “complete reunification” with Taiwan as he marked the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

“Stage One” of this plan would involve the attack of “key installations,” with DF-16 short-range ballistic missiles used to attack airports, early warning radar, anti-air missile bases, and command centers.

According to the article, “The attacks against Taiwan’s airports would continue until [Chinese] surface troops had accomplished an assault landing.”

“Stage Two” would involve various cruise missile strikes against other targets. YJ-91 and CJ-10 cruise missiles would be fired from both land and sea against military bases, ammunition depots, communications infrastructure, and key road junctions.

Drones would then be used to assess the scale of subsequent damage.

“Stage Three” would involve further bombardment from naval vessels to prepare for an amphibious beach landing of infantry and other military units.

As The U.S. Sun noted, “This was the second time the publication has outlined a scenario for an attack on Taiwan.”

“Last year it detailed how an assault on the island’s defense systems could occur to coincide with the start of the independence-leaning president Tsai Ing-wen’s second term,” the outlet added.

“Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China’s complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China,” Xi said during his speech celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. “We must take resolute action to utterly defeat any attempt toward ‘Taiwan independence,’ and work together to create a bright future for national rejuvenation. No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Taiwan’s sovereignty is openly rejected by the Chinese regime, with the communist government reacting angrily when nations correctly refer to Taiwan as an independent nation. For example, “Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, sparked an uproar of Chinese outrage … when he referred to Taiwan as a country.”

“After resuming diplomatic ties with China in 1972, Japan has said it would regard the country’s position on Taiwan with ‘understanding’ and ‘respect,’” The Daily Wire reported. “Tokyo officials often refer to Taiwan as a ‘region’ instead of a country.”

Newsweek noted, however, that Japanese officials have recently started referring to Taiwan as a country, which could indicate a breakdown in relations between the two nations.

Then, in late May, actor and WWE star John Cena appeared on Chinese social media to apologize for referring to Taiwan as a “country” while promoting “Fast & Furious 9.”

“Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews. Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information,” Cena said in Chinese. “I made one mistake. I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.”

