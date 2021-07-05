https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/05/cnn-employees-brian-stelter-and-oliver-darcy-have-determined-that-tucker-carlson-is-the-new-alex-jones-video/

“Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter and his pal Oliver Darcy can always be relied upon to make asses of themselves, and yesterday was no exception:

“Is it a stretch to say Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones?” CNN’s @brianstelter raised that question after Carlson’s claim last week that the NSA has been monitoring his communications “in an attempt to take this show off the air.” https://t.co/X2d3Vgriis — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 5, 2021

More from Mediaite:

The CNN host raised that question after Carlson’s claim last week that the NSA has been monitoring his communications “in an attempt to take this show off the air.” … “I think the sound speaks for itself. Is it a stretch to say Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones?” Stelter asked. “It’s not a stretch, Brian,” CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy responded. “Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones.”

Watch:

Tucker Carlson is Alex Jones. pic.twitter.com/W2xIMHhQI1 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 4, 2021

We honestly have no idea if the NSA has been monitoring Tucker Carlson’s communications. And it’s not unreasonable to want to see proof from Carlson.

But you know what? We have absolutely no interest in hearing Brian Stelter or Oliver Darcy out on this. Not when these two clowns and the rest of CNN helped peddle the Russia collusion conspiracy theory for years.

And then there was of course the period during which Real Newsman Brian Stelter was seriously entertaining the conspiracy theory that Melania Trump had been replaced by a body double? If that’s not full-on Alex Jones territory, we don’t know what is.

In other words, conspiracists, heal thyselves.

CNN spreads more hoaxes than Alex Jones pic.twitter.com/lfXlH1QRcC — captain superstraight (@capblocksalot) July 5, 2021

The silver lining is that fewer people are around to see it.

Only in that they each have a bigger audience than CNN does. https://t.co/3F0o8LrRXP — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 5, 2021

Badum-CH!

It’s true, though. And it shows no signs of changing.

The liberal media has had a pretty abysmal track record in the last few years of getting things right, as we eventually see as time passes. Seems like they still haven’t learned anything however. — Ken (@Surfnsrq1) July 5, 2021

