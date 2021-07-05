http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BhUirc-aZlk/

Rep. Cori Bush (R-MO) doubled down Sunday after deeming Independence Day a celebration of freedom for “white people” only, claiming black people “still aren’t free,” while calling to end “police violence” and the “health care, housing, and education apartheid.”

Bush made waves July 4 after claiming the freedom celebrated on Independence Day only applies to “white people.”

“This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free,” she said in the tweet, before doubling down.

“We know what our own freedom looks like,” she continued. “End the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment. End the War on Drugs. End police violence.”

The Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolished slavery and “involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.”

“End health care, housing, and education apartheid,” she said before asserting, “WE are the experts on our own liberation. And we won’t stop until it’s won”:

Bush has routinely used divisive, racially-charged language in her few months as a congresswoman, triggering boos from colleagues in January after repeatedly calling then-President Donald Trump a racist and referring to him as the “white supremacist-in-chief.”

She has closely aligned herself with the far-left Black Lives Matter movement and asserted in May that communities “wouldn’t have needed to spark a national movement to save Black lives if America weren’t racist AF”:

That same month, during a House floor speech, she heaped praised an activist who reportedly called for “death” to police officers.

She has continued to sound the alarm in Congress, describing the filibuster as a tool used to “uphold and protect white supremacy” and recently warning that “Black, brown, and Indigenous people are going to lose their ability to vote for the change that we need to literally save our lives if the Senate doesn’t abolish the filibuster and pass our agenda”:

Bush is not the only left-wing politician to criticize America on Independence Day. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) used the holiday as an opportunity to criticize the Declaration of Independence.

“July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved?” she asked.

“They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!” the 82-year-old lawmaker added:

