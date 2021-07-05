https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/crazy-california-rep-maxine-waters-goes-anti-american-rant-fourth-july/

Crazy California Rep. Maxine Waters went on a bizarre anti-American rant on the Fourth of July.

Waters claimed the nation is racist — while she, a black woman, is an elected lawmaker in this country.

The crazed Democrat also attacked the Declaration of Independence, apparently claiming that it is racist.

“July 4th … & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal,” Waters tweeted. “Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!” Waters tweeted.

Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet:

– 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws

– Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act

– George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4 — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 4, 2021

Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush also trashed our nation as most of us were out celebrating it.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” the black elected representative wrote. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

