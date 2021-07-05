https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-dan-bongino-destroys-democrats-claim-that-the-gop-want-to-defund-the-police?utm_campaign=64469



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

In recent weeks, the Biden administration has tried to construct a narrative that the Republicans, and not Democrats, are in favor defunding the police. Dan Bongino explains this as it is, a “scam.”

“They face-planted, brutally, on this ‘defund the police’ garbage, so now they’re trying to flip the script and say the Republicans are trying to defund the police,” Bongino said on Fox News’ “Unfiltered” on Saturday. “There’s levels of insanity, and if there’s a 1-10 scale: This is a 10.”

Dan Bongino @dbongino dismantles the Democrats’ claim that it was actually Republicans who wanted to defund the police. pic.twitter.com/sOYrGRf27n — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 4, 2021

“And they’re doing it while doing absolutely nothing to stop the nationwide crime wave in the liberal cities, that they are causing. Crime up, and what are they doing? Trying to blame it on Republicans,” Bongino said.

The Democrats theory that it was really the GOP who wanted to defund the police stems from the GOP’s refusal to go along with the administration’s American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion spending bill that contained an earmark of $300 million for the COPS community policing program, which came into being in 1994 with the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act.

He brought up Biden advisor Cedric Richmond, who said that it was Republicans who objected to further federal funding for failing cities that had devolved into lawlessness, and that therefore, their unwillingness to spend means that “they defunded the police.” “We funded crime intervention and a whole bunch of other things,” Richmond said of Democrat initiatives.

“That’s all nonsense,” Bongino said. “We know what needs to be done to clean up this nationwide crime wave. We know it. I know it. I was police officer under Rudy Giuliani when he was the mayor of New York City and there were very specific things that happened that cleaned that city up from the mess it was to the mecca it became.”

Bongino said that there’s no evidence that Republicans have been in favor of defunding police, and he showed evidence that Democrats have been. This includes public statements from Massachusetts Democrat Representative Ayanna Pressley, who said outright “I support the defund movement.”

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar said “not only do we need to defund, but we need to dismantle and start anew.”

New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the word “defund” is “the word that’s coming from the streets,” as part of her long history of proclaiming that the police need to be defunded and the money invested in social programs.

Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Vice President Kamala Harris, and so many others in the Democrat party have publicly and repeatedly announced their opposition to police and policing. Yet White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki proclaims now that the GOP are the ones really in favor of defunding. She said recently to Fox News’ Peter Doocy in the White House press briefing room that her evidence for this is that “actions speak louder than words.”

Bongino knows this is garbage, and pointed out that in that briefing, Doocy asked Psaki if she “could name a single Republican anywhere who supports defunding the police?” Psaki’s answer was that the GOP was opposed to the American Rescue Plan.

“The actions of Democrat led cities have spoken alot louder than their words. We have heard their words. And they have called for defunding the police, and then they take money from policing and move those funds to community and social programs. Bongino listed cities that have done this, under Democrat leadership, and to the detriment of their own cities. Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, New York City, and Oakland are five of those he mentioned.

“Listen, let’s talk first about what doesn’t work. And what they Democrats are doing now which is BS-ing you. They do want to defund the police, and their talk about defunding the police has led to this,” he said, noting the horrifying murder rates in American cities. Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Portland, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC have all experienced skyrocketing crime.

Answering the question of what does work, Bongino said that “broken windows policing,” which went out of fashion just prior to the massive crime increase, “locks up the guys who do the little crimes.”

“The same guy who jumps the turnstile in the train station is the same guy who goes and mugs someone on the train,” Bongino said. “I can’t tell you what a revolution in policing that was when I was there. It cleaned up New York City overnight.” He touted Giuliani’s crowd control policies as well, where no aggression against police officers was tolerated.

The “defund the police” movement, which emerged from the progressive left, has become a political hot potato. While the progressive left pushed the “defund the police” policy ideas to the front of the Democrat platform both during election season and following, Democrats have since tried to distance themselves from the idea as Americans are not in favor of increasing lawlessness in cities.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

