https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/05/darrell-b-harrison-calls-down-the-thunder-on-woke-black-social-justicians-acting-as-if-theyre-refugees-from-the-underground-railroad-and-damn/

If you haven’t come across Darrell B. Harrison on Twitter you are truly missing out.

Fearless.

To the point.

And brutally honest.

So you know we are digging him, especially with all of the talk about Critical Race Theory and the useful idiots pushing ‘America bad’ to promote social justice … or something.

For example:

This ^^^

But it’s his tweets on Critical Race Theory that really got our attention:

An entire worldview.

We looked up eschatological because we write about goofy tweets all day, we’re not super smart and stuff, and by definition, it means: relating to death, judgment, and the final destiny of the soul and of humankind. So basically, per Harrison, we are in a fight for this nation’s soul.

Let that sink in.

About everything.

Nailed it.

***

Related:

‘Got it’: Tim Young calling Cori Bush OUT for saying Black people aren’t free triggers hot-dumpster of stupid resulting in BRUTAL back and forth

Not to be out-dumbed by other America-hating dummies, Alyssa Milano jumps on the hate America bandwagon (and it ‘blows up’ in her face)

‘On the brink of being red-pilled’: Moderate Dem San Franciscan’s thread on what SJW/progressives are doing to her city (and her party) a MUST-read

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...