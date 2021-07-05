https://www.independentsentinel.com/dems-want-an-audit-of-nyc-primary-but-but-isnt-that-a-threat-to-democracy/

New York City‘s ranked-choice primary for mayor fiasco shows that everything Democrats touch is ruined. Now they want an audit or a redo.

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams wants an audit, “Today we petitioned the court to preserve our right to a fair election process and to have a judge oversee and review ballots, if necessary.”

Mayor de Blasio, aka Warren Wilhelm, wants an immediate recanvassing.

WHAAT??? Are Democrats trying to ruin our democracy? No one can question an election.

There must be an immediate, complete recanvass of the BOE’s vote count and a clear explanation of what went wrong. The voters deserve nothing less. https://t.co/YrA5xUwLwf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2021

