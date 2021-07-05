Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a July Fourth message, urging vaccinated people to wear masks in areas with low vaccination rates.

Appearing on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday morning, the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases director told host Chuck Todd that vaccinated U.S. citizens should “go the extra mile” and don their face coverings once again in such areas.

“If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say, ‘When I’m in that area, where there’s a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection,’ even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective,” Fauci said.

In the question that Fauci answered, Todd asked him about the specific case of Mississippi , which has just under 28% of its population vaccinated, the lowest in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Although the odds go down, fully vaccinated individuals can still spread the virus, Fauci said.

“When you look at the level of virus to be lower, that would mean you can make a reasonable assumption that [vaccinated] individuals would be less likely to transmit the infection to someone else. Vaccinated person, breakthrough infection, unlikely, but it’s not gonna be zero,” he said.

In the same interview , Todd asked Fauci how he was “holding up” amid “attacks on him and the scientific community.”

“Putting all that other noise aside, Chuck, and it really is noise, I just focus on my job. And when I focus on my job, I’m fine. When you get distracted from the other nonsense that goes on, that makes it more difficult, but I’m pretty good at focusing on my job,” he said.

WATCH: @ChuckTodd asks Dr. Anthony Fauci how he has been holding up through attacks on him and the scientific community. #MTP Dr. Fauci: “Putting all that other noise aside, Chuck, and it really is noise, I just focus on my job. And when I focus on my job, I’m fine.” pic.twitter.com/E7ueAS9Jtu — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) July 4, 2021

Earlier this year, also on Meet the Press , Fauci said people in the United States criticizing him were attacking science.

