https://justthenews.com/government/security/drone-strike-hits-near-base-where-us-troops-are-housed-erbil-iraq-military?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An attack drone on Tuesday was launched by unknown persons against Erbil Air Base, where Americans are housed in northern Iraq, the U.S. military confirmed.

One unmanned air system “impacted” in the vicinity of the air base at around 11:15 p.m. local time, according to a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.

“At this time initial reports indicate no injuries, casualties or damage,” said Col. Wayne Marotto. “We will update when we have further information.”

The attack occurred one day after American forces shot down an armed drone as it flew near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad. No one was hurt in the Monday incident, which took place less than 12 hours after a rocket attack was launched against Ain Al-Assad Air Base, where U.S. troops are stationed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

