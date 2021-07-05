https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/elsa-upgraded-hurricane-it-approaches-floridas-west-coast?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tropical storm Elsa was upgraded to the hurricane level Tuesday night by the National Hurricane Center, ahead of the storm’s expected landfall Wednesday over the northern Florida Gulf Coast.

“Elsa is forecast to make landfall along the north Florida Gulf Coast by late Wednesday morning and then move across the southeastern United States through Thursday,” NHC said in a statement.

Tuesday night, Hurricane Elsa’s center was spotted 100 miles south-west of Tampa with winds of up to 75 mph. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 33 of Florida’s counties were under a state of emergency.

“We’re anticipating a landfall probably between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. tomorrow, somewhere again on the nature coast or Big Bend part of Florida,” DeSantis said, according to CNN. “There have not been any widespread evacuation orders.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said that as long as winds stay below 45 mp, rescue teams can still continue to search for victims of the condominium building, which suffered a collapse in Surfside, Florida.

