https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/eric-adams-wins-new-york-city-democratic-mayoral-primary?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams won the New York City mayoral Democratic primary Tuesday night, setting him up to win the general election in November.

The Associated Press called the race for Adams after the last of the results from the city’s ranked-choice primary were released earlier in the afternoon. If he wins in November, Adams will become New York City’s second black mayor.

Adams won Tuesday night after the primary voting ended on June 22, which led to confusion after thousands of practice ballots were accidentally tabulated on June 29 and had to be redone. However, officials say the accident had no impact on Adams’ win.

Adams emerged as the winner with 51.1% of the vote, beating the runner-up Kathryn Garcia by roughly 8,400 votes, according to Politico.

