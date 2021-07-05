https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-wear-a-mask-even-if-youre-vaccinated/

Posted by Kane on July 5, 2021 12:07 pm

“If you put yourself in an environment in which you have a high level of viral dynamics and a very low level of vaccine, you might want to go the extra step and say, ‘When I’m in that area where there’s a considerable degree of viral circulation, I might want to go the extra mile to be cautious enough to make sure that I get the extra added level of protection even though the vaccines themselves are highly effective.”

