WARREN—One man is dead and more than a dozen homes are damaged after a condominium exploded in Warren, Michigan.

The explosion on Sunday scattered debris across the neighborhood in the Detroit suburb.

“It felt like a bomb went off,” Linda Goodrich, who lives a street away, told WXYZ. “The whole house shook, the power flashed off and on and went completely out.”

The explosion leveled two condos and damaged roughly 15 buildings, including houses on other streets. Debris also landed on rooftops and nearby yards.

All of the condos were evacuated as first responders searched for the homeowner of the unit that exploded.

WXYZ reports that hours later, the homeowner, a man in his 40s, was found dead.

Warren Fire Commissioner Wilburt McAdams says the cause is still being investigated.

“That is one of the causes that we start with is natural gas,” McAdams said. “It would be a prime suspect, but, until we have positive proof, it’s only speculation right now.”

Despite all of the destruction, no other injuries have been reported, and everyone who lives in the area has been accounted for.

