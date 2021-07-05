https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/05/feminist-accounts-glowing-tribute-to-lesbian-world-class-athlete-violette-morris-left-out-some-pretty-important-details/

We have no problem with wanting to pay tribute to the many women who have helped to shape our history, but not every woman deserves to be celebrated.

The @OnThisDayShe account, which, according to their Twitter bio, is all about “putting women back into history, one day at a time” apparently missed that memo. Like, by about a million miles:

Violette Morris was a world-class athlete in many sports. A lesbian, she had a mastectomy ‘in order to fit into a racing car more easily’. She lost her license (and her chance at the 1928 Olympics) because of her ‘loose morals’. She was killed in 1944 by the French Resistance. pic.twitter.com/kTMzaunigb — On This Day She (@OnThisDayShe) July 5, 2021

Congratulations to Violette Morris for being a pioneer in the field of world-class lesbian athletes. Now perhaps @OnThisDayShe would like to discuss the reason she was killed by the French Resistance.

Ayo, do you want to explain why she was killed by the French resistance? — 🚩Sarah ( General Secretary )🚩☭🍊 (@commieactivity) July 5, 2021

This is a puzzle . Why did the French Resistance kill her? — Mary O’S (@threedisgraces) July 5, 2021

Who were the targets of the French Resistance? Think real hard on this one. https://t.co/al3zrIXSIY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 5, 2021

Maybe y’all should have googled WHY she was killed by the French resistance before you wrote this celebratory post 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/9Rdp5UzxOZ — Annika H Rothstein (@truthandfiction) July 5, 2021

Ya think?

I see you’re just glossing over the reason why the Resistance targeted her. She attended the 1936 Olympics as a guest of honour of Hitler. “Nazi officials believed they could turn Violette Morris into a spy – and they were right.”https://t.co/RAzmAX5M6h — Lucie (@ByrneLuc) July 5, 2021

More:

“She could report on what the French were doing,” Sebba says. “She understood the tank formations. She knew what the Germans needed to know.” … So Morris returned to France after the Games and continued to correspond with the Nazis. She drove around the country, likely gathering information on the locations of French troops and the Maginot Line — the fortifications on France’s northeastern border. After the Nazi invasion, Morris remained close to the Germans — though there’s some debate over her exact role. One French biography paints a grisly picture. “There is very definitely an accusation that she became a Nazi torturer,” Sebba says. “She had the nickname, ‘The Hyena of the Gestapo,’ because apparently she derived so much sadistic pleasure from torturing people and extracting information.”

Welp, morals don’t get much looser than being a Nazi collaborator.

I don’t know why this needs to be mentioned, but people sympathetic to and suspected of direct collaboration with real actual Nazis shouldn’t be celebrated. pic.twitter.com/AzZ6kHWi9K — 🏳️‍⚧️ Little Loki 🏳️‍🌈 (@inksingerr) July 5, 2021

We thought that went without saying.

Oh FFS — Whores of Yore (@WhoresofYore) July 5, 2021

Whoops.

You left out the Nazi part but why quibble https://t.co/PENeavRDaJ — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 5, 2021

Okay sure she was a Nazi collaborator, but she was also a girl boss. https://t.co/95V3CBhgkJ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 5, 2021

In which we are encouraged to celebrate the pioneering intersectionality of *checks notes* Nazi collaboratorshttps://t.co/JfcBLTuQrh — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 5, 2021

Hey…everyone deserves a moment in the sun! — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 5, 2021

Well, maybe not everyone.

issuing a correction on a previous post of mine, regarding “the Hyena of the Gestapo”. you do not, under any circumstances, gotta hand it to her — Dan (@AntonioSlamsci) July 5, 2021

