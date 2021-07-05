https://www.dailywire.com/news/george-foreman-posts-defiant-patriotic-message-on-fourth-of-july

Boxing legend George Foreman said Sunday that he’s been pressured to stop publicly saying that he loves the United States, but will continue to do so, anyway.

“For about 54 years, people have ask me not to keep saying ‘I love America,’” Foreman posted to Twitter on Independence Day.

“Well I do and I’m not ashamed,” he wrote. “Don’t leave it; Love it.”

“Happy 4th of July,” Foreman closed the succinct post.

The former boxer used the message to caption a photo of himself with his eyes and holding the American flag after taking gold for our nation at the 1968 Olympic Games.

The post quickly went viral, racking up nearly 85,000 likes by Monday.

For about 54 years, people have ask me not to keep saying “I love America” Well I do and I’m not ashamed. Don’t leave it; Love it.Happy 4th of July. pic.twitter.com/EqWmbWjgbz — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) July 4, 2021

Back in 2017, the former world heavyweight boxing champion similarly sang a patriotic tune when he smacked anthem-kneeling former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick.

“The greatest day of my life was when I put on my colors, representing the United States in the Olympics,” said Foreman, The Daily Wire reported. “I love the United States. I love the flag. But there are a lot of people who haven’t found that reason. They don’t strive. They haven’t been brought up with people who were patriotic to even point them in the right direction.”

“A lot of people died so that they can have that privilege” to take a knee during the National Anthem, he added.

During the same 2017 interview, Foreman had kind words about former President Donald Trump, too:

… Foreman praised Donald Trump, who played a pivotal role in his personal comeback at age 42, helping to fund and promote his match with another boxing great, Evander Holyfield. Before the fight, Foreman said he was “broke … bankrupt.” But Trump, he said, helped save him financially. “He’s part of writing those checks so I could be back on the wealthy side again,” said Foreman.

The athlete’s most recent patriotic message comes in sharp contract with statements from high-profile Democrats. Most notably, Reps. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and Cori Bush (D-MO), who bashed the U.S.A. and the Declaration of Independence on the Fourth of July, The Daily Wire reported:

“July 4th… & so, the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men? Isn’t it something that they wrote this in 1776 when African Americans were enslaved? They weren’t thinking about us then, but we’re thinking about us now!” Waters tweeted. ‘Further, the Dec. of Ind. says we hold these truths to be “self-evident”… yet: – 17 states have enacted voter suppression laws – Supreme Court gutted Sec. 5 of the Voting Rights Act – George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, Tamir Rice Need I say more? #July4″ she added. “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people,” Bush tweeted. “This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”

Related: George Foreman SMACKS ‘Privileged’ Kaepernick, Durant; Praises Trump

Related: ‘Stolen Land’: Reps. Maxine Waters, Cori Bush Complain About America, Declaration Of Independence On Fourth Of July

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

