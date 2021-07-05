https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/georgians-rip-down-gay-pride-flag/
Alarming images from #Georgia! Extremist hooligans threaten today’s #LGBT #pride in Tblisi. @vvd calls on the authorities to protect participants and journalists! European leaders need to put pressure on Georgia to immediately safeguard freedom and equal rights. @TbilisiPride🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/lqKbGPKn9F
— Ruben Brekelmans (@rubenbrekelmans) July 5, 2021
Pro-Putin groups storm Tbilisi Pride office
With no police resistance pro-Putin groups stormed and seized office of @TbilisiPride in downtown Tbilisi vandalizing it#TbilisiPride21 pic.twitter.com/0EOWaxVaoE
— Formula NEWS | English (@FormulaGe) July 5, 2021
🇬🇪 Georgian patriots cheer and dance in front of the Georgian parliament after the Tbilisi Pride event was cancelled. pic.twitter.com/hi4gLv9DUf
— Angelo Giuliano (@Angelo4justice3) July 5, 2021
This is how @TbilisiPride office looks like inside after the radicals storm it. @usingeo @EUinGeorgia @UNDPGeorgia @LGBTIintergroup @SandAndresen @ColasDiego @MaaikevanKoldam pic.twitter.com/oYZIDDx9Ep
— Tamaz Sozashvili (@TamazSozashvili) July 5, 2021