It’s REALLY difficult to take a successful, wealthy, Black woman seriously when she says Black people in America aren’t free.

Not to mention we elected a Black man as president … twice.

But you know, that social justice crap that is poisoning communities across our country ain’t gonna spread itself so it’s up to politicians like Cori Bush to keep the hate and division alive.

For justice.

Or something.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Besides, Tim Young said it far better than we can:

Sooo… Cori Bush, the black, female, millionaire member of Congress who has her own Netflix documentary… says black people aren’t free in America… got it. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2021

And you know Tim was over the target because the blue-checks showed up to argue with him:

the thing where people believe that Black women who are successful don’t deserve to be and aren’t really patriotic? proves Bush’s point. https://t.co/A3InDZ73vZ — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) July 4, 2021

Huh?

Hooboy.

Move those goalposts… She claims black people arent free… while she is wealthy and in power. I said nothing about patriotism nor her right to have success. You’re just making shit up. https://t.co/7cVe39ZvTg — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2021

Well, duh.

When they can’t argue your point they bring up other points.

Or insult you.

Or both.

I mean, your implications were clear, though I understand why it makes you uncomfortable to have them pointed out. Black ppl are imprisoned at hugely disproportional rates. Are Black people in prison free? GOP disenfranchises Black ppl. Are people who can’t vote free? https://t.co/XuD62J8mRp — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) July 4, 2021

WHO CAN’T VOTE IN THIS COUNTRY?!!?!?!?!?!?!

*runs screaming from the room*

Give me a SINGULAR example of black person in modern times who has been disenfranchised and thus unable to vote. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2021

There was that one guy? In that one place? Who did that thing?

Yeah, that’s it.

Cue another blue-check:

Tweeted like a true narcissist afraid of losing colonial footing

unless YOU see, doesn’t exist The world is done parsing ALL THINGS through the prism of pale male-ness,

you know this,

you feel this

& you’re scared https://t.co/rIYLnuKYON — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) July 4, 2021

Colonial footing?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy cow.

WTF is that? Where can we get some?!

There are thousands of Democrats in political positions, corporate media gigs, non-profits and think tanks… and this is the only response you get when you ask for legitimate examples of black people being disenfranchised and unable to vote bc of voter ID laws. https://t.co/8bbH2GSjvy — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2021

What he said.

your original question was a baiting one, one a toddler might ask for effect when not getting enough attention It’s couched in 1 million shades of racism & affected denial

and yet you think you’re being slick 😂

We all see your fear https://t.co/ME0kzHeBUl — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) July 4, 2021

And yet she didn’t answer it.

Even though it’s a question a toddler would ask.

Hrm.

This says way more about her than Tim.

I asked for facts. You’ve replied with word salad and by calling me a racist… after a racist rant of your own about my whiteness. If I said any of what you said about me about another race, I’d be banned from social media platforms. Thanks for playing. https://t.co/l7wN8XJoSS — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2021

So she showed up to argue with him, failed to provide any proof, and then blamed him.

While calling him a racist.

Alrighty then.

Are your fingers broken? Are you incapable of googling examples yourself I think you’re more comfortable race baiting on Twitter than using Google apparently

¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/Wi50V0yhZf — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) July 4, 2021

And there’s the ‘Google it yourself’ when they don’t have an answer.

Every.

Single.

Time.

So no examples then. Got it. https://t.co/niqOadnmHW — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 4, 2021

Not a single one.

You’re being intentionally obtuse & myopic to deflect from stupidity of your tweet asking for any example 🙄

‘Just give me one example, cause I a white man can’t see racism’ you’re laboring under an old paradigm that I have to do what you say, because you say it https://t.co/ES1kQEdWNQ — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) July 5, 2021

Notice, she’s STILL not able to give him an example.

Heh.

So… still no examples then. https://t.co/0D7MBtvutc — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 5, 2021

Nope.

Still a pale obtuse man expecting other people to do the work for him

Big boys do their own research & still a colonizer expecting people to jump when he says jump 😂

¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/7aBGLsqy9s — Rachel True (@RachelTrue) July 5, 2021

There it is again … colonizer, pale obtuse man …

No examples.

“You’re racist!” – Every leftist who can’t back up their argument with facts. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 5, 2021

Welcome to Twitter.

***

