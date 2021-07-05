https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/05/got-it-tim-young-calling-cori-bush-out-for-saying-black-people-arent-free-triggers-hot-dumpster-of-stupid-resulting-in-brutal-back-and-forth/

It’s REALLY difficult to take a successful, wealthy, Black woman seriously when she says Black people in America aren’t free.

Not to mention we elected a Black man as president … twice.

But you know, that social justice crap that is poisoning communities across our country ain’t gonna spread itself so it’s up to politicians like Cori Bush to keep the hate and division alive.

For justice.

Or something.

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Besides, Tim Young said it far better than we can:

And you know Tim was over the target because the blue-checks showed up to argue with him:

Huh?

Hooboy.

Well, duh.

When they can’t argue your point they bring up other points.

Or insult you.

Or both.

WHO CAN’T VOTE IN THIS COUNTRY?!!?!?!?!?!?!

*runs screaming from the room*

There was that one guy? In that one place? Who did that thing?

Yeah, that’s it.

Cue another blue-check:

Colonial footing?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy cow.

WTF is that? Where can we get some?!

What he said.

And yet she didn’t answer it.

Even though it’s a question a toddler would ask.

Hrm.

This says way more about her than Tim.

So she showed up to argue with him, failed to provide any proof, and then blamed him.

While calling him a racist.

Alrighty then.

And there’s the ‘Google it yourself’ when they don’t have an answer.

Every.

Single.

Time.

Not a single one.

Notice, she’s STILL not able to give him an example.

Heh.

Nope.

There it is again … colonizer, pale obtuse man …

No examples.

Welcome to Twitter.

***

