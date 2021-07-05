https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2021/07/05/massachusetts-group-in-armed-standoff-with-police-claims-to-be-moroccan-and-muslim-theyre-neither-n1459627

We know that eleven people were arrested in Massachusetts after an armed standoff with police, but the establishment media has been unsure of exactly who they are. They’re clearly not the media’s preferred bogeymen, “white supremacists,” as they’re black Americans, but they claim to be Moroccans, even unfurling the Moroccan flag on I-95 during their confrontation with the cops. The truth about them is wilder than even the media’s guesses.

Fox News noted Sunday that the group calls itself “Rise of the Moors,” and pointed out that it has a “strong online presence, with a website and social media, including a YouTube channel, an Instagram page and a Facebook page.” It did not, however, take more than a cursory glance at that online presence, instead turning to none other than the notoriously discredited far-Left hate group known as the Southern Poverty Law Center to explain what the group is all about: “The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Moorish sovereign citizen movement as a ‘collection of independent organizations and lone individuals that emerged in the early 1990s as an offshoot of the antigovernment sovereign citizens movement, which believes that individual citizens hold sovereignty over, and are independent of, federal and state government.’”

That’s false, as you might expect coming from a gang of evil liars with a far-Left, hateful agenda to destroy the defenders of freedom and enable its enemies. Nothing the SPLC says can be trusted. No news organization should ever treat the SPLC as if it were a neutral, reliable source of information. Any news organization that does this has discredited itself by doing so.

The reality is this: the “Moorish sovereign citizen movement” did not arise in the 1990s, but about eighty years before that. Few news outlets have reported on the fact, but the Rise of the Moors group is part of the Moorish Science Temple of America, a group founded in the 1910s by a black American who called himself Noble Drew Ali. Noble Drew Ali, whom the Rise of the Moors call “our great and illustrious Prophet,” put together the group’s scripture, the Holy Koran of the Moorish Holy Temple of Science, out of existing works of esoteric spirituality, combined with his own writings.

That book is not the Qur’an of Islam, although Noble Drew Ali claimed that black Americans were Moors, descendants of Moroccans, and the group identifies itself as Islamic. The Nation of Islam is a breakaway group from the Moorish Science Temple of America, and teaches some of the same race hatred combined with Islam. The Moorish Science Temple asserts that the Dred Scott decision is still in effect: “In March 1857, the Supreme Court issued a 7–2 decision against Dred Scott. In an opinion written by Chief Justice Roger Taney, the Court ruled that black people ‘are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word “citizens” in the Constitution, and can therefore claim none of the rights and privileges which that instrument provides for and secures to citizens of the United States.’ It was stated that the 14th Amendment reversed that. This link from congress proves otherwise – Proceedings and debates of the 90th congress 1st session vol 113 part 12, June 12 1967, page 15641”

Unfortunately, that link appears to be broken. I would have loved to see what kind of case they make for claiming that the Dred Scott decision is still in effect, but in any case, they argue from this that black Americans are not citizens of the United States, but of Morocco, from which they claim the original inhabitants of North America came. That’s why they unfurled the Moroccan flag during this standoff with police and asserted that they were not subject to the laws of the United States.

It is unlikely that any mainstream Sunni or Shi’ite authority would consider the Moorish Science Temple of America to be remotely Islamic. The nonsense about being Moroccans and the indigenous people of America is not specifically un-Islamic, but the group’s racialism (it is doubtful that a non-black person could become a member) and exaltation of Noble Drew Ali as a prophet go against basic principles of Islam. The members consider themselves to be Muslims, however, and it is unclear whether or not they have embraced the concept of jihad. They said they were passing through Massachusetts on their way to “training.” What kind of training?

If we had a decent law enforcement and intelligence community that wasn’t spending all its time hunting for imaginary “white supremacists” and “insurrectionists,” it would be investigating that question, and the nature of the “training” this group was planning to engage in once they arrived at their destination. Instead, this curious incident will fade from the headlines and be quickly forgotten. Nothing to see here. Move along.

