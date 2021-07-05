https://www.theepochtimes.com/highlights-of-wimbledon-day-7_3887377.html

LONDON—Highlights of day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday:

Fucsovics Sends Rublev Packing

Marton Fucsovics had lost his three previous meetings with Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev this year in straight sets, but the Hungarian prevailed 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-0 6-3 at Wimbledon to set up a quarter-final against top seed Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic Proves Too Strong for Garin

Holder Novak Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final with a comfortable 6-2 6-4 6-2 win over Cristian Garin of Chile.

Shapovalov Eases Into Quarters

Canada’s 10th seed Denis Shapovalov racked up an impressive tally of 52 winners in a 6-1 6-3 7-5 win over eighth seed Robert Bautista Agut of Spain.

Khachanov Battles Past Korda in 5-Set Thriller

Russian Karen Khachanov reached his first Wimbledon quarter-final after seeing off American Sebastian Korda 3-6 6-4 6-3 5-7 10-8.

There were 13 breaks of serve in a chaotic last set before Khachanov prevailed in just under four hours on Court 18.

Barty Passes Krejcikova Test

World number one Ash Barty booked a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Czech French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova, who was riding a 15-match winning streak.

Pliskova Ends Samsonova Streak

Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova celebrates winning her third round match against Czech Republic’s Tereza Martincova at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on July 2, 2021. (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Eighth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova ended Liudmila Samsonova’s 10-match unbeaten run on grass, beating the Russian wildcard 6-2 6-3 to reach her first Wimbledon quarter-final.

Sabalenka Survives Rybakina Scare

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus overcame a mid-match wobble to beat Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-3 4-6 6-3 and reach her maiden Grand Slam quarter-final.

Jabeur Powers Past Swiatek

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur rallied from a set down to beat 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek 5-7 6-1 6-1. The 26-year-old becomes the first Arab player to make quarter-finals at Wimbledon since Egypt’s Ismail El Shafei in 1974.

Play Gets Underway

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is in action during her fourth round match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, on July 2, 2021. (Paul Childs/Reuters)

Play on the seventh day of Wimbledon began under cloudy skies, with the temperature hovering around 66 degrees F.

The grasscourt Grand Slam’s last “Manic Monday” began with seventh seed Iga Swiatek’s fourth-round clash against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on Court Two.

Men’s top seed Novak Djokovic faces Chile’s Cristian Garin on Centre Court later, while American teenager Coco Gauff and 20-times Grand Slam champion Roger Federer are also in action.

