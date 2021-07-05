https://saraacarter.com/singapore-to-stop-counting-covid-cases-officials-will-monitor-it-like-the-flu/

Tiong Bahru Road, Singapore Apr 2020 People are wearing medical mask when they cross the Tiong Bahru Road during Covid-19 outbreak (shutterstock)



Singapore will no longer be keeping count of daily COVID-19 cases. If the nation does stop counting, it will be the first country to do so. It’s an effort officials say to get back to normal life. In fact, the Singapore government will treat it much “like the flu.”

Remember the backlash when some analysts compared it to the flu?

So far, Singapore has recorded only 36 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The southeast nation had severely strict rules intended to curb the infection rate.

“Instead of monitoring Covid-19 infection numbers every day, we will focus on the outcomes,” the Singapore trade, finance and health ministers said in an op-ed in the Straits Times.

“How many fall very sick, how many in the intensive care unit, how many need to be intubated for oxygen, and so on. This is like how we now monitor influenza. We can’t eradicate it, but we can turn the pandemic into something much less threatening, like influenza, hand, foot and mouth disease, or chickenpox, and get on with our lives.”

Singapore is slated to announce a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions in mid-July as part of a strategy for reopening the economy https://t.co/3ZExeNG8Tc — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) July 2, 2021

