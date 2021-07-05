https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/05/it-is-our-duty-to-report-him-iowahawk-uses-facebooks-extremist-tool-to-drag-mark-zuckerberg-and-his-july-4th-pic-in-perfect-thread/

So Zuckerberg is an extremist. Color us SHOCKED. Heh.

WE KNEW IT.

Iowahawk was just doing his ‘duty’ on Twitter by pointing out extremist behavior seen from Mark Zuckerberg … isn’t that what Facebook wants us all to do? Report our friends, family members, acquaintances, and even strangers for ‘extremist’ behavior?

This looks pretty extreme, Zuck:

Hell of a time celebrating July 4th?

NO NO NO.

That’s EXTREMIST. We’ve been told by our good, diligent, kind, tolerant, well-researched friends in the media that showing any sort of patriotism or love for our flag is EXTREME and RACIST and BAAAAD.

REEE!

All kidding aside, did Zuck really think this would be a good PR bump? Look at the wealthy a-hole with his American flag … yippee!

DA DA DAAAAAAAAAA!

As Iowahawk said, why INDEED?

Yes, yes today is a day for CAPS LOCK … so there!

Next thing you know Zuckerberg will be rollin’ coal in a lift kit F450 with giant American flags around Palo Alto, blasting “Dixie” on the air horns. It is our duty report him at once to the Facebook Council of Extremism Scrutinizers — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 5, 2021

Right? It is our duty to report him to the Facebook Council of Extremism Scrutinizers!

At once!

Truly.

They’re behaving like Big Brother. — Gary Deinhard (@GDeinhard) July 5, 2021

Acting like?

They ARE Big Brother.

***

