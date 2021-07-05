https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-get-vaccinated-patriotic-thing-can/

Happy Independence Day! Joe Biden doesn’t believe you’re a real patriot unless you get vaccinated.

China Joe is calling on all patriots to get vaccinated this Fourth of July.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please do it now. It’s the most patriotic thing you can do.

More patriotic than giving your life in service to your country?

More patriotic than pledging allegiance to the flag?

Are woke athletes who kneel and turn their back to the flag more patriotic than vaccine skeptical Americans?

There is nothing patriotic than taking the vaccine. The globalist medical corporations are set to make billions thanks to you.

Joe Biden doesn’t know what patriotism is.

