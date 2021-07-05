https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/keith-olbermann-unmasking-heroic-peace-officer-who-shot-ashli-babbitt-is-essentially-attempted-murder/

We’ve already done one Keith Olbermann post today, but the guy is full of hot takes. Donald Trump issued a statement asking who killed Ashli Babbitt, but he’s not alone; her family would also like the name of the police officer who killed her.

By his Twitter feed, Olbermann seems to be a fan of LeBron James, and we didn’t see him complain when James posted a photo of the heroic peace officer who shot knife-wielding Ma’Khia Bryant and tweeted, “YOU’RE NEXT.” Why would James post a photo of the cop unless he was encouraging his Twitter followers to kill him, right?

A lot of lefties on the “defund the police” bandwagon take great joy in Ashli Babbitt’s shooting death at the Capitol, with anarchists ironically carrying signs saying she should have complied with the cops, and Olbermann says unmasking the heroic peace officer who killed her “is essentially attempted murder, by proxy.”

TRUMP ASKS “WHO KILLED ASHLI BABBITT?” THE ANSWER IS: HE DID. And his demand to “unmask” the heroic peace officer is essentially attempted murder, by proxy. Over a 4th of July weekend that saw White Supremacists march in the nation’s birthplace, we can no longer tolerate Trump. pic.twitter.com/E3icKaFGL4 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 5, 2021

You miss him so much, it’s adorable — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) July 5, 2021

👆🤡🤡🤡🤡 — FuNd ThE PoLiCe (@Behave_and_Live) July 5, 2021

Get some help. — RD2nd FreeSpeech (@RD2nd2) July 5, 2021

I don’t think so: “And his demand to “unmask” the heroic peace officer is essentially attempted murder, by proxy.” — Plutonic Subtle Genius🔺 (@2018Winning) July 5, 2021

Every day is the dumbest day of your life — Plàyà Manhattan (@PlayaManhattan) July 5, 2021

You are insane, seek help — Dan Pike (@DanPike10) July 5, 2021

Dude you need meds ASAP — Sammich Maker (@MakerSammich) July 5, 2021

We know the identity of the officer. He’s a disgrace, and should be charged with murder. — Mark (@jarheadLEO412) July 5, 2021

We do know who it is; the acting House sergeant-at-arms let the name slip in a hearing this week, but C-SPAN altered his testimony in the transcript to leave the name out.

You have really gone off the deep end. What happened to make you this way? You need to get a grip and do something about your TDS — carin harmon (@carinharmon2) July 5, 2021

Stop taking mushrooms. — Grofe (@Grofe) July 5, 2021

Your a certified nut case. — Alan M Reck (@areck12) July 5, 2021

It is sad that you have absolutely no one in your life who loves you enough to get you the help you so clearly need. — William G Jennings (@PgbMedia) July 5, 2021

If this were a Black Lives Matter case the cop’s name would be revealed within hours and spread thanks to people like James … but that’s not “attempted murder, by proxy.”

Related:

Family of Ashli Babbitt suing for records identifying the police officer who shot and killed her https://t.co/CVunXKdpqH — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 9, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

