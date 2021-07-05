https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/lakota-man-and-family-observe-independence-day-by-flipping-off-mount-rushmore/

Donald Trump made a very good point about the taking down of Confederate statues by asking where it would stop, but no one in the media seemed to want to address that question. This is the Trump administration we’re talking about, so it got to the point where CNN casually referred to Mount Rushmore as “a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” The DNC also got in on the trend, tweeting that Trump was planning “a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore — a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

What to do with it, though? How do you take down Mount Rushmore? One tribal leader told USA Today, “I don’t believe it should be blown up,” citing the environmental impact.

We think Lakota Man had this photo on his camera roll already because it was tweeted from Los Angeles:

What’s that? “When the Lakota arrived in the 18th century, they drove out the other tribes and claimed the land for themselves.” The land had been claimed by the Arikara around 1500, followed by the Cheyenne, Crow, Kiowa, and Pawnee tribes, each driving out the previous.

