Donald Trump made a very good point about the taking down of Confederate statues by asking where it would stop, but no one in the media seemed to want to address that question. This is the Trump administration we’re talking about, so it got to the point where CNN casually referred to Mount Rushmore as “a monument of two slave owners and on land wrestled away from Native Americans.” The DNC also got in on the trend, tweeting that Trump was planning “a rally glorifying white supremacy at Mount Rushmore — a region once sacred to tribal communities.”

What to do with it, though? How do you take down Mount Rushmore? One tribal leader told USA Today, “I don’t believe it should be blown up,” citing the environmental impact.

We think Lakota Man had this photo on his camera roll already because it was tweeted from Los Angeles:

Hey America—fuck you for desecrating our sacred mountain. #Happy4th pic.twitter.com/DyBCWIf8RJ — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) July 4, 2021

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/vOi29TJSue — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 5, 2021

What’s that? “When the Lakota arrived in the 18th century, they drove out the other tribes and claimed the land for themselves.” The land had been claimed by the Arikara around 1500, followed by the Cheyenne, Crow, Kiowa, and Pawnee tribes, each driving out the previous.

If we’ve learned anything this past weekend, it’s to read some history before you tweet. — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 5, 2021

Talk about a tweet that backfired.🤦‍♀️ At least now Americans know which Tribe the land belonged to BEFORE Lakota drove out other tribes and “claimed the land for themselves”. — KathiInCali (@🏠) (@KathiInCali) July 5, 2021

The Sioux / Lakota waged genocidal war on other tribes before they took over the Black Hills from the Cheyenne. — Dennis D. Andrews (@DDAndrews) July 5, 2021

The Lakota massacred the original inhabitants who lived near the mountains for 10,000 years in the 1700’s. Then declared the mountain sacred shortly after It ain’t your mountain. — Peak Vergil (@PeakVergil) July 5, 2021

You don’t own a mountain. — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 5, 2021

How did the land becomes yours? Sincere question. Which land is mine? Sincere question. — Release the squeeze and see with ease (@goodeyegenes) July 5, 2021

The original poster claims the land in question belongs to the Lakota, and bemoans it’s conquest by European descended people. He neglects to mention that the Lakota obtained the land by forcing other tribes out in the late 1700s. — Timothy Murphy (@timothymmurphy1) July 5, 2021

Was it sacred prior to the 1700s when it was in Cheyenne hands? Or prior in Kiowa? Asking for a honkey — Mike aka HAM (@Merica_Media) July 5, 2021

If its so sacred, why are you gesturing to it like that? — MEMEBASTARD CHARLESKHAN (@mask_bastard) July 5, 2021

I would be willing to bet you don’t consider it sacred at all. Otherwise you wouldn’t flip it off to add insult to injury.

And since others have already pointed out the “colonizing” behavior of your own ancestors I don’t have to go into that detail. — Nathan (@YooperNathan) July 5, 2021

Then, you just kinda walked back to your car and headed back to the trailer. — American Guy 🇺🇸 (@YankReb69) July 5, 2021

Middle fingers to America while wearing clothes made in China. Don’t get all tribal and shit when it’s convenient. — Paul “Paulie” Cicero (@laborer75) July 5, 2021

Tell me Lakota man, why are they wearing colonizer’s clothing? Shouldn’t they be wearing traditional clothing? Or is the virtue signaling the goal? — Iditarod Rik (@attyrik) July 5, 2021

Serious question: if America were to hypothetically return Mount Rushmore and the land it sits on to the local indigenous people, what would you do with it? — Hot Feminist Takes (@femme_bad) July 4, 2021

“From Los Angeles, California” That’s funny 😂 — .. (@TheRockLovesPie) July 5, 2021

Some people might be upset over what I’m about to tweet, but……… pic.twitter.com/3mYq69CML9 — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) July 5, 2021

Just here for the ratio. pic.twitter.com/uFJ1DUSJRL — Max33 fan 🇺🇸 (@HadEnuffInNV) July 5, 2021

