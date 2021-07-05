http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wZU4PIdGuzE/large-fire-reported-near-tehran-background-unclear-report-672964

A large fire was reported at a warehouse or factory next to a highway near Tehran on Monday afternoon, with the purpose of the warehouse and the background of the incident as of yet unclear.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported that the fire was near Karaj , the city where an alleged attack targeted a nuclear facility reportedly used to produce centrifuges.

The Tehran fire and rescue services told Iranian news agency ISNA that the fire took place at a warehouse or factory along the Karaj Special Road. The warehouse was used to store “all kinds of goods,” according to a spokesperson for the fire and rescue services.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the incident.

A series of explosions and fires have hit industrial sites across Iran, including a number of petrochemical plants, in recent weeks and over the past year. Iranian officials have referred to most of the cases as incidents or accidents, although some reports have claimed that at least some of them involved foul play.

Aging infrastructure in Iran has also been blamed for at least some of the incidents. Frequent blackouts have been plaguing Iran recently amid a heatwave.

Last month, a sabotage operation against a building likely used to produce centrifuges for Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO) in Karaj caused major damage, The Jerusalem Post learned.

