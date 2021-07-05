https://www.outkick.com/keith-olbermann-ashli-babbitt-trump/

The deranged Keith Olbermann returned to his balcony Sunday for his most delusional rant since he called for Amy Coney Barrett to be “prosecuted and removed from society.”

To celebrate July 4, Olbermann loudly yelled into a cheap iPad camera that Donald Trump killed Ashli Babbitt, the Capitol rioter who was shot and killed on January 6.

HERE’S THE VIDEO THAT ENRAGED THE MAGGATS. Trump asked “who killed Ashli Babbitt?” and I answered correctly – Trump did. They’re still in the outraged denial stage. The problem is, the Philly 4th of July White Supremacist rally means they will soon be celebrating fatal violence. pic.twitter.com/ECpqBKci68 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 5, 2021

Olbermann is yelling because, last Thursday, Trump called for the identity of the law enforcement officer who shot Babbitt as she attempted to breach the House chamber, a shooting which the Justice Department calls an act of “self-defense.”

“If Donald Trump were to unmask the person responsible for killing Ashli Babbit, he would be unmasking himself,” Olbermann says.

“Ashley Babbitt was killed by Donald Trump as sure as if Trump pulled the trigger.”

What a nut.

I’d argue that a former TV host accusing a president of murdering someone is both insane and reckless — but because it’s Olbermann, it’s more of an art.

I mean, look at this guy:

Unsurprisingly, Olbermann’s name is trending high on Twitter. In other words, nameless Twitter employees are using Olbermann to spread a video that calls Trump a murderer.

How kind and reasonable of them.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

