LinkedIn restored the personal account of mRNA vaccine pioneer Robert Malone after suspending it without explanation last week, following Malone’s comments on potential dangers of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.

Malone posted the notice he received Monday morning that the “restriction has been lifted” from his account. He also posted a personal note he said he received Monday night from a “senior executive” at the Microsoft-owned professional social networking company.

“I’d like to apologize on behalf of LinkedIn – we’re just not good enough at detangling complicated, subtle scientific claims concurrent with similar (but different) misinformation coming from others,” the note reads.

LinkedIn notified Malone of the basis for his suspension on Thursday morning, according to an email screenshot he shared with Just the News. It cited six posts for sharing “misleading or inaccurate information.”

In the first flagged post, Malone responds to a reader who told him that two fact-checks by Reuters had contradicted Malone’s claims about some COVID-19 vaccines. Malone said Reuters participates in the Trusted News Initiative, whose explicit purpose is censoring what it considers vaccine disinformation, and the news organization “has a direct link to Pfizer.”

He was referring to longtime Pfizer board member James C. Smith, who retired as Reuters president and CEO on the eve of the pandemic last year and now leads its charitable foundation. “Apparently my top thoughtcrime was calling conflict of interest on” Smith, Malone told Just the News.

Other posts discussed the danger of the “spike protein” on mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, adverse events following vaccination and Big Tech censorship of COVID contrarians such as former Evergreen State College evolutionary biologist Bret Weinstein.

When a Twitter follower pointed out the unnamed LinkedIn executive’s explanation of the wrongful suspension didn’t include Malone’s comments on the Reuters-Pfizer connection, Malone said Monday night he was “trying to be generous” with LinkedIn: “So time to be nice.” He said he’ll deal with Reuters “in other ways” that are “already in motion.”

Malone didn’t immediately respond to a question about how he is dealing with Reuters.

