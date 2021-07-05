https://www.oann.com/malaysia-parliament-to-sit-for-five-days-starting-july-26-pms-office/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=malaysia-parliament-to-sit-for-five-days-starting-july-26-pms-office



KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – The Malaysian government has agreed to advise the country’s king that parliament will resume for five days from July 26 to Aug. 2, the office of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday.

The sitting will be held to present a national recovery plan to lawmakers and to amend necessary laws to conduct hybrid parliament meetings, the office said in a statement.

