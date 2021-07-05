https://thepostmillennial.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-blasts-cori-bush-for-bizarre-race-baiting-july-4-tweet/
American News Jul 5, 2021 4:29 PM EST
Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene blasted progressive Missouri Democrat Rep. Cori Bush for what she said was a racist tweet when Bush wrote that “Black people still aren’t free.”
In response, Greene said that “You can stop with the racism now Cori and put your race card back in your pocket. 4th of July is freedom for all from a tyrannical government. Happy Independence Day!”
Greene was responding to Bush’s critique of the celebration of Independence Day, stating, “When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people.”
Bush wrote that “this land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.” In a follow up tweet, she said “We know what our own freedom looks like. End the slavery permitted under the 13th amendment.”
The 13th amendment to the US Constitution is that which abolishes slavery. It reads: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude, except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted, shall exist within the United States, or any place subject to their jurisdiction.”
Her tweets prompted responses from many high-profile conservatives, including GOP Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. The two have sparred previously.
Bush isn’t the only Democrat to share distaste for Independence Day. California Congresswoman Maxine Waters shared a fourth of July tweet where she stated, “the Declaration of Independence says all men are created equal. Equal to what? What men? Only white men?”
Greene had previously introduced legislation to expel Maxine Waters from Congress, after she told BLM protestors in Minneapolis to “get more confrontational”.
Greene had said on Twitter that “Rep Waters is a danger to our society. After traveling across state lines to incite riots, her orders recorded on video last night at the Brooklyn Center, directly led to more violence and a drive by shooting on National Guardsmen in Minnesota early this morning.”
