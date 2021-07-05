https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massie-u-s-troops-will-quit-if-forced-to-vaccinate/

Posted by Kane on July 5, 2021 11:28 pm

Massie introduced HR 3860 to outlaw vaccine mandates in the military, which has co-spnosored by 24 lawmakers. This came after reports that Joe Biden’s Pentagon might require vaccination for troops by September.

“They want everybody to get vaccinated, even those who don’t need vaccinated. If you followed the science, the Moderna trial showed there was no benefit of the vaccine to those who recovered from infection. The Pfizer trial showed there was no benefit to those who had from infection from the vaccine.”

