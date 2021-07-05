https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massie-u-s-troops-will-quit-if-forced-to-vaccinate/

The science-illiterate, military hating, angry blue ✔️’s targeted this post yesterday and in doing so helped me get over 7 million impressions! ps. There are no health outcomes based studies that show any benefit from the vaccine for those who have already had COVID. pic.twitter.com/yokruxQrZg — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 5, 2021

Massie introduced HR 3860 to outlaw vaccine mandates in the military, which has co-spnosored by 24 lawmakers. This came after reports that Joe Biden’s Pentagon might require vaccination for troops by September.

“They want everybody to get vaccinated, even those who don’t need vaccinated. If you followed the science, the Moderna trial showed there was no benefit of the vaccine to those who recovered from infection. The Pfizer trial showed there was no benefit to those who had from infection from the vaccine.”