Police video finally released from 2020 incident — Shooting begins at 17-minute mark

Dash cam video released Friday by the Tennessee Highway Patrol shows what happened last summer when police pursuit of a wanted Florida man turned into a shootout in the heart of Knoxville.

The perp, Cristhian Eliud Ramos-Murillo vowed he would never go back to Florida alive. After the shootout with Knox County and THP authorities, he got his wish. The gunman and police traded nearly 70 shots between them. When it was over, Ramos-Murillo was mortally wounded and his 21-year-old passenger was critically wounded.