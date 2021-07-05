http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KEnloBHchT8/

Mexican soldiers killed five cartel gunmen at a makeshift narco-camp four miles south of the Texas border. The shooting comes days after a clash between cartel forces led to the discovery of nine bodies strewn along a highway in the area.

The shooting took place this week in a rural area south of Miguel Aleman, a military report accessed by Breitbart Texas revealed. Mexican soldiers were patrolling when they spotted vehicle tracks not typically left by locals. The military force, made up of three trucks with roughly 20 soldiers, followed the tracks and approached what appeared to be an abandoned house. Gunmen inside began firing and then ran into the brush to continue shooting. The clash ended with five dead gunmen. It remains unclear how many cartel shooters escaped.

Tamaulipas state investigators responded to the scene to document the evidence. The gunmen were identified as members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas–an organization fighting the Gulf Cartel for control of the region’s drug and human smuggling corridors. At the scene, authorities found radio equipment, weapons, and CDN logos.

The shooting comes days after CDN-Los Zetas gunmen clashed with Gulf Cartel members on the outskirts of Miguel Aleman and then dumped the bodies of nine along a highway.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.

