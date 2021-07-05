https://noqreport.com/2021/07/05/mother-of-ny-jets-qb-zack-wilson-pushes-back-on-sons-request-to-pay-her-to-take-down-instagram-account-i-dont-need-your-money/

If you were wondering just how ‘woke’ the NFL has gone, this little tale should convince you once and for all that the game we loved and cherished and followed for years has been fully co-opted by left-wing culture warriors who have placed virtue-signaling to a small minority of Americans over the integrity of the game and the loyalties of millions of fans.

Late last month, the NFL put an instantly cringeworthy and viral ad on social media claiming that the league is “gay,” “lesbian,” etc.

In white letters on a black background, the word “gay” was then replaced with words including “lesbian,” “beautiful,” “queer,” “transgender,” “power” and “life.” The video’s final declaration was: “Football is for everyone.” Here’s the link to click if you want to see it.

The ad was released after Las Vegas Raiders defensively lineman Carl Nassib ‘came out’ as gay — because he felt the need to do so for some reason. He could have done so the old-fashioned way, and the way that straight NFL players have done for a hundred years: Just show at an event with his boyfriend/husband/significant other. The world would have been sufficiently informed.

But it gets better…or worse, depending on your perspective. […]

