If you were wondering just how ‘woke’ the NFL has gone, this little tale should convince you once and for all that the game we loved and cherished and followed for years has been fully co-opted by left-wing culture warriors who have placed virtue-signaling to a small minority of Americans over the integrity of the game and the loyalties of millions of fans.





Late last month, the NFL put an instantly cringeworthy and viral ad on social media claiming that the league is “gay,” “lesbian,” etc.

In white letters on a black background, the word “gay” was then replaced with words including “lesbian,” “beautiful,” “queer,” “transgender,” “power” and “life.” The video’s final declaration was: “Football is for everyone.” Here’s the link to click if you want to see it.





The ad was released after Las Vegas Raiders defensively lineman Carl Nassib ‘came out’ as gay — because he felt the need to do so for some reason. He could have done so the old-fashioned way, and the way that straight NFL players have done for a hundred years: Just show at an event with his boyfriend/husband/significant other. The world would have been sufficiently informed.

But it gets better…or worse, depending on your perspective. Now we have a quarterback in the league actually offering his conservative-leaning mother money if she’ll take down her Instagram page.





No, that’s not a joke.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson says it’s not because he’s embarrassed by her unabashedly conservative views, it’s because he hates seeing her abused online. Okay, that’s a legitimate reason if that’s really true, but given the wokeness of the NFL these days, it could just as easily be that he himself doesn’t want to fuel anger and resentment among his teammates, coaches, and liberal New York fans.

Backing up slightly, in May Lisa Wilson wrote that she opposed mandatory mask-wearing at Disney World, which is a point of contention and problematic with social media users. She called officials at the theme park “maskholes” while added that she and her family only lasted about four hours there. She further noted they “hate amusement parks” and “it was hotter than a whore in church.”

Mom of Jets draft pick Zach Wilson complains that “Disney are a bunch of maskholes” because they were “always up in our business.” pic.twitter.com/K2XEzumQmp — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 12, 2021

“People out there that think I embarrass my son — has he asked me to take down my social media? He has before. And he says ‘Mom, if it’s about money, I’ll give you money.’ I said ‘Zach, I don’t need your money,’” she said in a video.

“He says ‘Mom you don’t embarrass me but I can’t stand these people treating my mom like crap.’ And I said ‘Zach, you know what? If you saw the messages that I receive every single day from women that started exercising again. Women that are learning to cook for the first time ever. Women that are changing their relationships with their husbands. Women that tell me that the only reason that they’re getting out of bed is because of my Instagram,” she added.

“The only thing that keeps them from taking a handful of pills is because something I said that day resonated with them.’ I refuse to abandon those people. I can take the heat. Bring it on,” she noted, challenging her left-wing detractors.

Good for Lisa Wilson. Now, if only more players and their families would stand up to the woke Nazis, maybe the NFL will move beyond this ridiculous ‘woke’ and get back to the time-honored tradition of keeping politics out of sports so we can all unify around something.

