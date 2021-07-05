https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/must-watch-walmart-shoppers-texas-stop-sing-beautiful-rendition-national-anthem/

Walmart shoppers in Haslet, Texas stopped to sing a beautiful rendition of the national anthem on Sunday.

A massive crowd of people stopped to sing with a woman who had began belting out the anthem under a giant American flag.

Many people put their hands over their hearts as they sang along.

At the conclusion of the song, the crowd broke out in cheers.

On Sunday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted a video of a Texan driving with a tall pole in the back of his truck and wrote “Texas loves America, our flag, our anthem.” He wasn’t kidding.

Texas loves America, our flag, our anthem. https://t.co/mp591pf7GH — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 4, 2021

