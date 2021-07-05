https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mysterious-fire-at-nuclear-site-near-tehran/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

פרסום ראשון: שריפה מסתורית נוספת במפעל על כביש כראג’, בואך מפעלי הצנטריפוגות של איראן. אוספים מידע. pic.twitter.com/HhqEElq4vU — אינטלי טיימס – Intelli Times (@IntelliTimes) July 5, 2021

The IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency reported that a fire erupted on Monday, July 5, at a factory or warehouse near Karaj City, 40 km north of Tehran. It occurred at the industrial center for a range of facilities connected to Iran’s nuclear program. No details were provided about the damage caused or the function of the site enveloped in flame.

Also near Karaj City, an explosive-laden UAV, on June 23, reportedly hit a facility reputed to manufacture centrifuges for enriching uranium. Iranian sources clamed that the attack was thwarted without causing major damage. However, satellite images, including photos from the Israeli Intel Lab, later exposed a large hole at the rear of the building through which an expanse of scorched floor was visible.

Continue reading…

A large #fire has broken out in the city of Karaj in #Iran, the site of an alleged attack targeted a nuclear facility reportedly used to produce centrifuges two weeks ago. Report by: @TzviJoffre https://t.co/FSKh6wnmUC — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) July 5, 2021