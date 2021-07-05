https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/nations-largest-teacher-union-appears-scrub-pro-critical-race-theory?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The nation’s largest teachers union appeared to delete parts of its website content on Tuesday, in portions that outlined agenda items pushing critical race theory in schools.

Jesica Anderson, the executive director of Heritage Action, the conservative grassroots organization, tweeted a screen-grab Tuesday of the National Education Association’s website, showing pages were taken off that previously announced the group’s campaign to push critical race theory.

Anderson and American author and critic James Lindsay tweeted archived links from the union’s site. The pages were allegedly taken down three days after the conclusion of the NEA’s annual meeting.

In a page called New “Business Item A,” NEA asked for an increase to their budget by an additional $675,252 to establish “a task force that identifies the criteria for safe, just, and equitable schools, including exploring the role of law enforcement in education.”

This task force would “advocate for just funding formulas that remedy pervasive resource disparities based upon race, income, and geographic wealth patterns, and advocate for no-cost higher education.” It would train school personnel, including teachers and administrators “cultural responsiveness, implicit bias, anti-racism, trauma-informed practices, restorative justice practices and other racial justice trainings.”

The second page that appeared to be removed was titled “New Business Item 39,” which asked for an additional $127,600 of funding to share and publicize “information already available on critical race theory (CRT)” and to create “a study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society.”

The page also outlined that NEA would “oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.” The measure would also educate teachers and administrators on the tools needed to “defend honesty in education including but not limited to tools like CRT.”

So far, no one from the union has confirmed nor denied deleting the pages, nor responded to Anderson’s tweet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

