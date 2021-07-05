https://www.dailywire.com/news/nations-largest-teachers-union-says-it-will-teach-critical-race-theory-in-all-50-states-1400-school-districts

The nation’s largest teacher union pledged to teach critical race theory — the ideology that claims America is irredeemably rooted in racism — in all 50 states and across the more than 14,000 school districts the union works with.

The National Education Association (NEA) held its annual representative assembly virtually over the July 4th holiday weekend. The union passed two items that will implement critical race theory into the classroom with the assistance of the union’s Ethnic Minority Affairs Caucuses.

The NEA pledged to “share and publicize” “information already available on critical race theory (CRT) — what it is and what it is not.” There will also be a team of staffers dedicated to providing members with information about how to “fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric; and share information with other NEA members as well as their community members.”

In what the NEA claims to be the inclusion of “accurate and honest teaching,” it vowed to “oppose attempts to ban critical race theory” and the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which has been scrutinized by historians as ahistorical.

Several states across the country are fighting back against critical race theory by banning educators from teaching it as fact in public school classrooms. Idaho was the first state to pass laws banning critical race theory, and other states such as Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Florida, and Iowa passed similar legislation. Despite the bans, thousands of teachers nationwide have pledged to continue teaching critical race theory.

Related: Here Are The Thousands Of Teachers Who Say They’re Willing To Violate Law To Keep Pushing CRT

The NEA also vowed to team up with organizations such as Black Lives Matter at School and the Zinn Education Project — named after the anti-American and factually challenged historian Howard Zinn — to call for an October 14 rally in honor of George Floyd’s birthday “as a national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression.”

Under the resolution, NEA President Becky Pringle must be committed to making public statements in the media “that support racial honesty in education including but not limited to critical race theory.”

In a separate business item, the NEA promised to work on opposition research against organizations that oppose critical race theory.

“NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked,” the item reads.

According to the business items, implementing the newfound critical race theory strategy will cost the union an additional $127,600.

The resolution flies in the face of some Democrats and many in the mainstream media who claim that critical race theory doesn’t exist.

The former Virginia Governor and current gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe said that critical race theory is “another right-wing conspiracy theory” that was “totally made up by Donald Trump.” MSNBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd called critical race theory “manufactured.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

