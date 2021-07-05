https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/nea-goes-all-in-on-critical-race-theory-will-also-tackle-cisheteropatriarchy-capitalism-and-other-forms-of-power-and-oppression/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier this week, the National Education Association held its Representative Assembly this week and approved an additional $56,500 to the budget to “research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work.” The union didn’t stop there, though; the NEA also approved a new business item directing “the accurate and honest teaching of social studies topics,” such as slavery, “informed by academic frameworks for understanding and interpreting the impact of the past on current society, including critical race theory.”

Get this; the NEA says it will:

Provide an already-created, in-depth study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriachy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society, and that we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.

Oh yes, the scourge of anthropocentrism: a human-centered point of view, known by some as “human supremacy” or “human exceptionalism.”

The NEA will also “have a team of staffers who want to learn more and fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.”

Do not let them tell you “it’s only taught in law school.”

