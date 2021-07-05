https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/05/nea-goes-all-in-on-critical-race-theory-will-also-tackle-cisheteropatriarchy-capitalism-and-other-forms-of-power-and-oppression/

As Twitchy mentioned earlier this week, the National Education Association held its Representative Assembly this week and approved an additional $56,500 to the budget to “research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work.” The union didn’t stop there, though; the NEA also approved a new business item directing “the accurate and honest teaching of social studies topics,” such as slavery, “informed by academic frameworks for understanding and interpreting the impact of the past on current society, including critical race theory.”

Joy Reid: Critical race theory is only taught in law schools. NEA: Actually, critical race theory is our #1 priority and we want to implement it in all 50 states and 14,000 local school districts. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 5, 2021

BREAKING: The nation’s largest teachers union has approved a plan to promote critical race theory in all 50 states and 14,000 local school districts. The argument that “critical race theory isn’t in K-12 schools” is officially dead. pic.twitter.com/BMRDoAK0sA — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 3, 2021

Get this; the NEA says it will:

Provide an already-created, in-depth study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriachy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society, and that we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.

Oh yes, the scourge of anthropocentrism: a human-centered point of view, known by some as “human supremacy” or “human exceptionalism.”

The NEA will also “have a team of staffers who want to learn more and fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.”

Some leftist: But that isn’t CRT — haumake17 (@wirgien) July 5, 2021

People need to see that CRT is the basis for DEI trainings that demonize all whites and victimize POC. State-sanctioned racism is happening right before our eyes. This message must be refined and clearly presented. Until then, the truth will be obscured. — Suzanne 🇺🇸 (@soozm32) July 5, 2021

There were already k-12 teachers trying to incorporate it into as much of the school year as possible. Now that it’s been in the news, many more will have embraced it and won’t want to let go. — Marliroo (@marliroo) July 5, 2021

It was only ever a delaying tactic on their part, if you ask me. They keep us pre-occupied with bad faith debates while they simultaneously enact their plans behind the scenes. — Conan the Bernsbarian (@EarlNoahBernsby) July 4, 2021

I see Howard Zinn is in the mix. — 🥵southern yankee🥶 (@JLoy76) July 3, 2021

They also invoke Howard Zinn. If that’s the vision of America they want to teach as the default or “true” version of history, they are truly destructive. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) July 4, 2021

Whew, Black Lives Matter at School AND Zinn Education Project? Can they propagandize any harder? — Coflayed (@doylecjd) July 4, 2021

Just spent a minute scrolling through @ZinnEdProject ‘s twitter feed. They are encouraging & thoroughly committed to the indoctrination of public school children. This is not about teaching facts. This is about totalitarianization. Diversity of thought not allowed. — Carlyn (@toleratefreedom) July 4, 2021

Capitalism is listed as a form of oppression. Thus, following the NEA guidelines, a thoughtful teacher following the guidelines, would teach future generations to work towards elimination of capitalism. It will be interesting, in my waning years, to see how this works out. — Timothy Pasquarelli (@timpasq) July 4, 2021

They missed the memo! Nobody is teaching critical race theory in k-12 school, as thousands of Twitter people assured me — 3xminus2 (@3xminus2) July 4, 2021

I’ve been hearing the “it’s a law school thing” a lot lately — Eric Flowers (@EricArmyflowers) July 5, 2021

The question is how does the teacher’s union benefit from promoting poisonous CRT propaganda. Is this position linked to their strategy of defeating charter schools? If it isn’t obvious to you, they care nothing about the students. — Bob Wilkie (@bob_wilkie) July 4, 2021

In conservative states like Oklahoma, we are offered workshops on CRT, but it is known as “culturally responsive teaching”. Sounds like it makes sense, right??? What teacher would want to purposefully make a student feel unwelcome? — perfunctionist (@teachforshoes) July 4, 2021

Opposing “Cisheteropatriarchy” means open war on traditional gender roles and the family. Not a surprise. — Christine Valosin (@chr8r) July 4, 2021

It shouldn’t be taught anywhere. Its divisive nonsense. It will fuel a counter reaction which its proponents either secretly want or are too dim to realise. — Gerdundula (@Gerdundula1) July 5, 2021

The people focused solely on racial power want you to know that they are the ones that are against racism. — Marcus Manlius Capitolinus (@wayninja1) July 5, 2021

Do not let them tell you “it’s only taught in law school.”

NEA votes to budget an extra $56,500 to ‘research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work’ https://t.co/TVz2iZD5v6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 2, 2021

