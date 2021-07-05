https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/new-york-city-continues-meltdown-blowtorch-violence/

The wave of violence sweeping through Democrat controlled cities shows no signs of diminishing. The woke politics of the left is sowed seeds of chaos that is now sprouting into rampant, unchecked violence. Here’s the latest tally for New York City and Chicago:

New Yorkers saw 21 shootings that injured 26 people between Friday and Sunday, a slight dip from the same dates last year when 30 people were shot in 25 acts of gunplay. In Chicago, 92 people were shot over the holiday weekend, 16 of whom died, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The victims included a Chicago police commander and a sergeant who were wounded while dispersing a crowd on the city’s West Side early Monday.

But let’s take a closer look at the chaos in New York City. New York City was a place I loved to visit. But it is a “no go” zone for me now. If you decide to take the tourist terrorist challenge, be sure to have life insurance in place before you go.

Just look at these headlines from covering three days–July 2 thru July 4 (all courtesy of the NY Post). In addition to shootings, you have robberies, battery, assault and stabbings. Gives new meaning to the opening line of Sinatra’s standard–“Start spreading the news”:

Much of this violence is being carried out by mentally ill people who are allowed to move unchecked through New York. Adding to the insanity of the “Mad Max World” that is now New York City is the underfunded, undermanned police department and a broken judicial system that treats criminals like inedible fish–i.e. catch and release.

Is New York City past the point of no return? If the woke political left–hell bent on installing their authoritarian vision–remain in control the answer is yes. Only the election of a governor and mayor dedicated to restoring law and order to the lawless avenues of Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs can make a difference.

