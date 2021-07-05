https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/new-york-city-continues-meltdown-blowtorch-violence/
The wave of violence sweeping through Democrat controlled cities shows no signs of diminishing. The woke politics of the left is sowed seeds of chaos that is now sprouting into rampant, unchecked violence. Here’s the latest tally for New York City and Chicago:
New Yorkers saw 21 shootings that injured 26 people between Friday and Sunday, a slight dip from the same dates last year when 30 people were shot in 25 acts of gunplay.
In Chicago, 92 people were shot over the holiday weekend, 16 of whom died, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The victims included a Chicago police commander and a sergeant who were wounded while dispersing a crowd on the city’s West Side early Monday.
But let’s take a closer look at the chaos in New York City. New York City was a place I loved to visit. But it is a “no go” zone for me now. If you decide to take the tourist terrorist challenge, be sure to have life insurance in place before you go.
Just look at these headlines from covering three days–July 2 thru July 4 (all courtesy of the NY Post). In addition to shootings, you have robberies, battery, assault and stabbings. Gives new meaning to the opening line of Sinatra’s standard–“Start spreading the news”:
Doctor new to NYC distraught after dog stolen from apartment
MTA bus driver pepper-sprayed by passenger in the Bronx
NYPD cop hurt in clash with crowd at Washington Square Park
Maniac punches carriage horse, attacks two others in Central Park: driver
Pizza thief makes off with pair of pies in Bronx knife-point robbery
Man killed, 2 injured in shooting at Fourth of July block party
Teen stabs Uber driver in Westchester
At least two die in overnight NYC slashings and shootings
Stabbing victim assaults nurse, two cops at NYC hospital
Two people, including tourist, slashed in NYC: cops
Unhinged man randomly slaps 7-year-old boy in Central Park
NYC hate crimes skyrocketed by 139 percent this year: NYPD data
Man shot by unknown gunman in Queens: cops
Man, 29, punched in possible Greenwich Village hate crime: police sources
Three people wounded in two separate knife attacks in Manhattan
Man stabbed to death in NYC apartment, one arrested: cops
Three wounded in two separate NYC shootings, cops say
Man slashed during drunken brawl on NYC subway platform
Three injured in drive-by shooting in NYC
Two hurt in separate NYC shootings overnight, cops say
Man, 65, pummeled by stranger on NYC subway train, cops say
Man drags woman into woods, strangles her in broad daylight: NYPD
‘White glove delivery’ horror: NYC woman sexually assaulted by Macy’s deliveryman, suit claims
Woman randomly attacked on NYC sidewalk in broad daylight
Much of this violence is being carried out by mentally ill people who are allowed to move unchecked through New York. Adding to the insanity of the “Mad Max World” that is now New York City is the underfunded, undermanned police department and a broken judicial system that treats criminals like inedible fish–i.e. catch and release.
Is New York City past the point of no return? If the woke political left–hell bent on installing their authoritarian vision–remain in control the answer is yes. Only the election of a governor and mayor dedicated to restoring law and order to the lawless avenues of Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs can make a difference.